Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Sarfaraz Ahmed Ignores Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Toss Advice And the Internet Has a Field Day

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Khan was trolled for not listening to PM Imran Khan's advise on what to do if they win the toss.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 16, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sarfaraz Ahmed Ignores Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Toss Advice And the Internet Has a Field Day
Sarfaraz Ahmed was trolled for not listening to PM Imran Khan's advice (Photo Credit: Reuters, Twitter)
Loading...

Manchester: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan before the start of the all-important clash against India in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup had advised captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to win the toss and bat first. Sarfaraz got the first part right (winning the toss) but chose to bowl instead.

Khan in a series of tweets, just before the start of the India-Pakistan clash, had decided to give advice to the young Pakistan team along with some pep talk, stressing on the need to keep mental strength.

"In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best," Imran Khan tweeted in praise of the national team captain.

Imran Khan advised that "all fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time, and then went on to give three tips, including to win the toss and bat first, unless the pitch is damp.

The sun was out but Sarfaraz on winning the toss decided that Pakistan would be bowling first, perhaps with an eye on the weather forecast, which predicted rain in the second half of the day and could lead to a truncated match.

"We will bowl first. It has been raining in Old Trafford from the last three days so conditions are good for bowling. I think, it is a good option to play two spinners against India. We have quality spinners and we have backed them today. India Pakistan is a big match. We are not thinking about 6-0. We are just focusing on this match and we want to play our best game. We are not thinking about the result," Sarfaraz said after winning toss and opting to bowl.

Fans on social media could not keep calm and proceeded to troll the Pakistan PM for the captain not heeding his advise.Let's have a look at some of the tweets, shall we?

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram