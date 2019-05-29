2019 ICC World Cup Opening Ceremony: Start Time, When and How to Watch; Everything You Need to Know

The 2019 ICC World Cup opening ceremony will be held at the iconic London Mall, which is right next to the Buckingham Palace, on Wednesday. The event will be a one-hour show, starting 9:30 in India.According to a press release by the International Cricket Committee (ICC), a round "4,000 fans" in the stadium, along with a "global live broadcast audience", will be "treated to a music and sporting spectacular" to start off the cricketing festivities.The broadcast will be available to Indian audiences on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 (for Television) and live streaming for the opening ceremony will be available on Hotstar."The Opening Party will capture the very essence of what makes this tournament so special and will be hugely exciting for the fans that are lucky enough to attend but also across broadcast we will show the world what they have to look forward to over the next 45 days of cricket action," said Steve Elworthy, Managing Director of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019."The Mall, with Buckingham Palace in the background, is synonymous with some of the biggest events held in the UK and is instantly recognisable to everyone around the globe. It will be a fitting celebration of a World Cup, cricket and sport with diversity at its core," Steve Elworthy added.According to reports, ICC have decided to keep captains away from at the opening ceremony in order to keep the players fresh for the tournament proper, that begins the next day.The Daily Mail are also reporting that all the 10 participating teams will have a "cricket legend and celebrity" represented on stage."The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Opening Party will be a unique and spectacular way to kick off this incredible tournament," said Alun Mainwaring, Head of Events and Filming at The Royal Parks."Millions of people around the world will be watching the excitement unfold in central London and we are honoured to be a part of it," Alun Mainwaring added.The 45-day 2019 World Cup kicks off with hosts England taking on South Africa in the first game of 48, at The Oval in London.