Mirabai Chanu on Monday received a warm welcome in India following her return from the Japanese capital after a successful campaign in the 2020 Tokyo Games. Despite suffering from menstrual cramps a night before her summit clash, Chanu made her countrymen proud by winning the silver medal in the 49kg category in weightlifting. Chanu, who ended India’s 21-year long medal drought in weightlifting in Tokyo on Saturday, July 24, has been on a strict diet in the past few months to prepare for the showpiece event.

After her historic performance, the Manipur star had revealed that she was craving pizza. And on Tuesday, the ace weightlifter was seen enjoying a slice of pizza with Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju during an event that was organised to felicitate the Olympic star.

The event was also attended by the present Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Development of North Eastern Region of India G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Home Affairs of India Nisith Pramanik.

A few photographs from the function were also shared on the official Twitter handle of the former Sports Minister of India.

“She was withholding her desire to eat Pizza to maintain her weight in 49kg Weightlifting for the Olympics! Now, Mirabai Chanu has the freedom to fully enjoy pizza till she starts her training for the next Championship,” Rijiju wrote in the caption box of the post.

He also asked his followers to “#Cheer4India at the #Tokyo2020.”

In another post, Rijiju welcomed Chanu back home with folded hands.

Chanu won the silver medal after lifting 202 kg in total – 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk. With this, Chanu has also become only the second weightlifter from India to win an Olympic medal. Before Chanu, Karnam Malleswari has won a bronze medal in the 69 kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games.

