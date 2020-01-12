Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Athletes Assured Cardboard Beds Won't Collapse During Sex

Athletes who would participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been assured that their cardboard beds won't collapse during sex, as long as they limit themselves to a two-in-a-bed.

IANS

Updated:January 12, 2020, 7:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Athletes Assured Cardboard Beds Won't Collapse During Sex
Beds for 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tokyo: International athletes are under pressure and harbour fears while performing not only on the field, but off it too. So it seems, if one were to go by assertions by the organisers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Athletes who would participate in the Games have been assured that their cardboard beds won't collapse during sex, Mail Online reported.

The only caveat: As long as they limit themselves to a two-in-a-bed situation.

The manufacturer, Airweave, confirmed that the cardboard beds can take up to 200 kg load, more than enough for two people.

Tokyo 2020 has styled itself as the most eco-friendly Games ever, with organisers set to award medals made out of recycled phones. Athletes will use beds made of cardboard frames.

Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut warned organisers about the destruction that awaited beds once athletes finished competing.

"Great gesture... until the athletes finish their said events and the 1000's of condoms handed out all over the village are put to use," he was quoted.

Airweave said the beds were not liable to collapse. "We've conducted experiments, like dropping weights on top of the beds," a company spokesperson said.

"As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load," he pointed out.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram