English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

2020 Tokyo Olympics-bound Amit Panghal, Lovlina Borgohain Settle for Bronze at Asian Boxing Qualifiers

Amit Panghal (L) and Lovlina Borgohain (Photo Credit: BFI)

Amit Panghal (L) and Lovlina Borgohain (Photo Credit: BFI)

Asian Boxing Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal and Lovlina Borgohain lost their semi-finals to settle for bronze.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 10, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
Share this:

Amman (Jordan): World number one Amit Panghal (52kg) and Lovlina Borgohain on Tuesday signed off with bronze medals at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, where both of them secured their maiden tickets to the quadrennial showpiece by making the semi-finals.

World silver-medallist and top seed Panghal went down to Jianguan Hu of China in a split 3-2 decision. It was revenge for Hu, an Olympic and world bronze-medallist who lost to Panghal in the Asian semifinals last year.

Panghal had endured exhausting contests in the run-up to the semifinals and he could not outpace the determined Chinese in Tuesday's clash.

Earlier, two-time world bronze-medallist and second seed Borgohain lost to third seed and 2018 world silver-medallist Hong Gu of China in a unanimous 5-0 verdict after struggling to find her range against the experienced 30-year-old.

Gu will next be up against reigning world champion and top seed Chen Nien-Chin of Taiwan who outpunched Thailand's Baison Manikon in her semi-final bout.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story