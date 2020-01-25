- Municipal Corporations 5/10
- TRS 4
- INC 0
- BJP 0
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 1
- MUNICIPALITIES 99/120
- TRS 79
- INC 10
- BJP 5
- AIMIM 1
- OTH 4
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Jordan to Hold Boxing Qualifiers after Coronavirus Fears in Wuhan, Confirms IOC
Jordan will host the 2020 Tokyo Olympics boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after the event was moved from China's Wuhan due to fears over coronavirus outbreak.
Boxing (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Tokyo: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said Jordan will host 2020 Olympics boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after an event in China's Wuhan was cancelled due to fears over the new flu-like coronavirus.
The death toll from the virus rose to 41 on Saturday, with more than 1,300 infected globally, but most of the cases and all of the deaths so far have been in Wuhan, where officials have imposed severe restrictions on travel and public gatherings.
The IOC said in a statement on Friday the qualification event would take place in Amman from March 3 to 11.
"After a careful review of all alternatives, the BTF (Boxing Task Force) approved the proposal of the Jordan Olympic Committee today, in order to confirm the competition dates and location as soon as possible, in the best interest of the athletes preparing for the qualifier," the IOC said.
Preparations for the boxing tournament at the Tokyo Olympic have already been upended after the IOC in June took over the competition and suspended the international boxing federation due to issues with its finances and governance.
The global boxing body has been in turmoil over its finances and governance for years with the federation $16 million in debt. It has also been split internally by an ongoing bitter battle over the presidency.
The IOC have instead set up a BTF, led by its member and International Gymnastics Federation head Morinari Watanabe, to organise the boxing events.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nancy Drew to Die on 90th Anniversary, but Hardy Boys Will Solve the Murder. Wait, What?
- Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor Film Fails To Get us Grooving
- Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Delivers A Pitch-perfect Performance
- Pullela Gopichand Admits Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Need to Buck Up, Not Worried About PV Sindhu
- Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes: This Realtime Map Tracks Spread of Virus Around The World