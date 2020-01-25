Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 5/10
  • TRS 4
  • INC 0
  • BJP 0
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 1
  • MUNICIPALITIES 99/120
  • TRS 79
  • INC 10
  • BJP 5
  • AIMIM 1
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » Sports
1-min read

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Jordan to Hold Boxing Qualifiers after Coronavirus Fears in Wuhan, Confirms IOC

Jordan will host the 2020 Tokyo Olympics boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after the event was moved from China's Wuhan due to fears over coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters

Updated:January 25, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Jordan to Hold Boxing Qualifiers after Coronavirus Fears in Wuhan, Confirms IOC
Boxing (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tokyo: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said Jordan will host 2020 Olympics boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after an event in China's Wuhan was cancelled due to fears over the new flu-like coronavirus.

The death toll from the virus rose to 41 on Saturday, with more than 1,300 infected globally, but most of the cases and all of the deaths so far have been in Wuhan, where officials have imposed severe restrictions on travel and public gatherings.

The IOC said in a statement on Friday the qualification event would take place in Amman from March 3 to 11.

"After a careful review of all alternatives, the BTF (Boxing Task Force) approved the proposal of the Jordan Olympic Committee today, in order to confirm the competition dates and location as soon as possible, in the best interest of the athletes preparing for the qualifier," the IOC said.

Preparations for the boxing tournament at the Tokyo Olympic have already been upended after the IOC in June took over the competition and suspended the international boxing federation due to issues with its finances and governance.

The global boxing body has been in turmoil over its finances and governance for years with the federation $16 million in debt. It has also been split internally by an ongoing bitter battle over the presidency.

The IOC have instead set up a BTF, led by its member and International Gymnastics Federation head Morinari Watanabe, to organise the boxing events.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram