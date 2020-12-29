2020 was a Different and Unique Year, Hope 2021 is Better for Every Person: Anjum Moudgil

Anjum Moudgil was one of the first Indians to book a quota for India at the Tokyo Olympics with a silver medal at the 2018 World Championships in Korea. Then the world came to a standstill as the Summer Games were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A year which would probably have seen her competing for an Olympic medal was spent in a makeshift target at her home where she trained twice a week during the lockdown. But all was not gloom for Anjum.

"2020 was a very different and unique year for me. Personally, I loved spending time with the family and doing everything I could at home and focus on my painting, physical training and study," Anjum Moudgil told News18.com.

"Professionally it was good to have a proper break and start fresh," she added.

Getting to spend some 'family time' for an international sportsperson was something Anjum cherishes, along with "playing games, working out, studying, dancing, painting, cooking."

That was not all as Anjum turned her passion for painting to raise funds to help people who were hit hard by the pandemic. She sold hand-painted diaries to raise money for 'Play for India' - an initiative to help individuals who affected by the suspension of sports activities during the lockdown.

Anjum, who holds a degree in sports psychology, helped out with counselling sessions to her friends, some of whom happened to be shooters.

"I think if someone has enjoyed a certain period, it's always easy to bounce back to another thing you like. So for me, it was like a good break but also worked on my physical and mental aspect of shooting," said the Arjuna awardee.

Anjum has claimed a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event at the ISSF World Cup in Mexico in 2018. She is also a Commonwealth Games silver medallist and has also held the world number 2 spot in women's 10m air rifle rankings besides being India No. 1 in women's 50m 3 positions.

Looking forward to 2021 and the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, Anjum is hoping for the new year will be 'better'.

"As we can see that many countries are already preparing a vaccine, I hope that 2021 is surely better for every person and it should be prosperous for everyone," said Anjum.

"We as a team and individuals are training well and giving our 100% in training, I hope that everyone stays healthy and fit and we perform our best in the games," she added.