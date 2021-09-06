2021 AWE All Out Results: Bryan Danielson is Introduced as CM Punk Makes Return to Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) biggest pay-per-view (PPV) did not disappoint. As advertised, the show not only featured CM Punk’s return to the ring after seven years, but also saw three of the biggest free agents in wrestling make their AEW debuts on Sunday. Adam Cole, Ruby SoHo and Daniel Bryan made surprise debuts on the show. Among other headline matches were The Elite’s Kenny Omega facing off with Christian Cage, while Britt Baker duelled with Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Championship among others.

Here are the results and highlights from Sunday night’s AEW All Out:

The Buy-In: 10-Man Tag Team Match - Best Friends and Jurassic Express vs The Hardy Family Office: The match saw some amazing back and forth action from both teams before Jungle Boy forced Angelico to a submission with a Snare Trap.

TNT Championship Match – Miro (C) vs Eddie Kingston: The champion delivered an undetected low blow to pin Kington and retain the title.

Jon Moxley vs Satoshi Kojima: After shaking off attacks from the Japanese star, Moxley delivered consecutive Paradigm Shifts to earn an exhausting pinfall victory.

AEW Women’s Championship Match - Britt Baker (C) vs Kris Statlander: In another title defence fight, Baker clasped Statlander in a Lockjaw to get the submission win and retain the title.

Steel Cage Tag Team Championship Match - Lucha Brothers vs Young Bucks: The Lucha Brothers defeated the Young Bucks via pinfall to win the titles.

Casino Battle Royal: Ruby Soho hit a Gamengiri to eliminate Thunder Rosa and win the Casino Battle Royal fight and book a date with Britt Baker.

Paul Wight vs QT Marshall: Debutant Wight defeated QT Marshall via pinfall.

Chris Jericho vs MJF: The stakes were high in this yearlong feud, as Jericho promised it would be his last AEW match if he loses. While both contestants took turns to pummel each other to near falls and even endured a restart due to technical error, in the end Jericho locked on with the Walls of Jericho forcing MJF to tap out for a submission win.

CM Punk vs Darby Allin: Stepping into the ring after seven years, CM Punk weathered Darby Allin’s onslaughts and the Straight Edge Superstar showed no signs of rustiness throughout the match. Even though Allin showed resilience, Punk executed another GTS to put Allin away for a pinfall victory.

AEW World Championship Match - Kenny Omega (C) vs Christian Cage: The titleholder after surviving a slew of Spears and top rope finishers, dominated the action and delivered a One-Winged Angel for the win.

After their match, Omega went on to deliver a bragging promo, until lights were cut out and Adam Cole made his debut to a roaring ovation. After getting in Omega’s face, Cole turned and hit him with a superkick before celebrating with The Elite.

While Cole joined The Elite and just as the new faction was celebrating, Bryan Danielson made his debut. He attacked and chased The Elite off before celebrating with Cage and Jurassic Express to end the show.

