2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships Event Schedule Released

Representative Image (Getty Images)

The 36th edition of the European Athletics Indoor Championships is scheduled to take place from March 5 to 7 next year in Torun, Poland.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
London: A competition schedule for the 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships has been released.

The 36th edition of the event is scheduled to take place from March 5 to 7 next year in Torun, Poland, reports Xinhua news agency.

Five qualifying events will be held beforehand on March 4 -- a decision made to allow an even distribution of finals across the three following days.

The first final of the meet will be the women's shot put, with the women's 3000 meters also featuring on the opening day.

The women's and men's 400m will headline Day Two along with the men's 60m.

The final day will see the women's 4x400m final race as well as the 800m finals and the women's 60m final.

