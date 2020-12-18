News18 Logo

2021 U-17 Euros Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The 2021 men's and women's U17 European Championships have been cancelled due to the impact of the COVID19 pandemic, UEFA said on Friday.

“Based on a constant monitoring of the development of the pandemic … the UEFA Executive Committee decided after consultation with all 55 member associations to cancel and/or postpone some of the 2020/21 youth national team competitions,” European soccer’s governing body said in a statement.

UEFA also said the men’s U-19 Euros would go ahead in July in Romania, with the women’s event set to take place in July-August in Belarus.

Euro 2020, UEFA’s flagship tournament which was due to take place this June, was postponed by a year and will run from June 11–July 11, 2021.


