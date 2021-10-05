2021 WWE Updated Drafts: Check Out All the Results from Raw and SmackDown

The annual World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) draft officially kick-off last Friday, October 21, at the Smackdown with Tribal Chief Roman Reigns being the number one pick (SmackDown) overall in the event. The grand event was organized by the WWE Officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce and it took place on two days — at Friday night’s SmackDown (October 1) and Monday’s Raw (October 4). The additional picks by both brands were named on WWE Raw Talk and WWE Talking Smack.
In the draft over 60 singles wrestlers (men and women) and Tag Teams were placed on each day of the roaster were eligible to be drafted. According to the rules, the Tag teams were counted as one pick. However, if both brands agreed to pick one wrestler from a Tag Team, then they could break them and it would be counted as one pick as well.
At the end of the day, the undrafted wrestlers would become the free agent and they can join any brand they want associated with. It must be mentioned that the draft would come into effect after the Crown Jewel episode, which will take place on October 21.
Monday Night Raw (Day 2) picks:
Round 1
SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch: Raw
SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos: SmackDown
Bobby Lashley: Raw
Sasha Banks: SmackDown
Round 2
Seth Rollins: Raw
Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura (with Rick Boogs): SmackDown
United States Champion Damian Priest: Raw
Sheamus: SmackDown
Round 3
AJ Styles and Omos: Raw
Shayna Baszler: SmackDown
Kevin Owens: Raw
Xia Li: SmackDown
Round 4
The Street Profits: Raw
The Viking Raiders: SmackDown
Finn Bálor: Raw
Ricochet: SmackDown
Round 5
Karrion Kross: Raw
Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza: SmackDown
Alexa Bliss: Raw
Cesaro: SmackDown
Round 6
Carmella: Raw
Ridge Holland: SmackDown
Gable Steveson: Raw
Sami Zayn: SmackDown
Wrestlers picked during WWE Raw Talk:
Raw: Dana Brooke, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Jaxson Ryker, Veer, Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, Tamina, Tegan Nox, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander, The Miz
SmackDown: Jinder Mahal & Shanky, Natalya, Shotzi
Friday Night SmackDown (Day 1) picks:
Round 1
Universal Champion Roman Reigns: SmackDown
WWE Champion Big E: Raw
Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair: SmackDown
Bianca Belair: Raw
Round 2
Drew McIntyre: SmackDown
Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle): Raw
The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods): SmackDown
Edge: Raw
Round 3
Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss: SmackDown
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H.: Raw
Hit Row (Isaiah “Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee" Adonis & B-Fab): SmackDown
Keith “Bearcat" Lee: Raw
Round 4
Naomi: SmackDown
Rey & Dominik Mysterio: Raw
Jeff Hardy: SmackDown
Austin Theory: Raw
Wrestlers picked during WWE Talking Smack
Raw: Akira Tozawa, Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable), Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez, Doudrop, Drake Maverick, John Morrison, Nia Jax, 24/7 Champion Reggie, R-Truth, T-BAR, Zelina Vega
SmackDown: Aliyah, Drew Gulak, MACE, Mansoor, Mustafa Ali, Toni Storm
