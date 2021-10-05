2021 WWE Updated Drafts: Check Out All the Results from Raw and SmackDown

The annual World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) draft officially kick-off last Friday, October 21, at the Smackdown with Tribal Chief Roman Reigns being the number one pick (SmackDown) overall in the event. The grand event was organized by the WWE Officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce and it took place on two days — at Friday night’s SmackDown (October 1) and Monday’s Raw (October 4). The additional picks by both brands were named on WWE Raw Talk and WWE Talking Smack.

In the draft over 60 singles wrestlers (men and women) and Tag Teams were placed on each day of the roaster were eligible to be drafted. According to the rules, the Tag teams were counted as one pick. However, if both brands agreed to pick one wrestler from a Tag Team, then they could break them and it would be counted as one pick as well.

At the end of the day, the undrafted wrestlers would become the free agent and they can join any brand they want associated with. It must be mentioned that the draft would come into effect after the Crown Jewel episode, which will take place on October 21.

Monday Night Raw (Day 2) picks:

Round 1

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch: Raw

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos: SmackDown

Bobby Lashley: Raw

Sasha Banks: SmackDown

Round 2

Seth Rollins: Raw

Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura (with Rick Boogs): SmackDown

United States Champion Damian Priest: Raw

Sheamus: SmackDown

Round 3

AJ Styles and Omos: Raw

Shayna Baszler: SmackDown

Kevin Owens: Raw

Xia Li: SmackDown

Round 4

The Street Profits: Raw

The Viking Raiders: SmackDown

Finn Bálor: Raw

Ricochet: SmackDown

Round 5

Karrion Kross: Raw

Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza: SmackDown

Alexa Bliss: Raw

Cesaro: SmackDown

Round 6

Carmella: Raw

Ridge Holland: SmackDown

Gable Steveson: Raw

Sami Zayn: SmackDown

Wrestlers picked during WWE Raw Talk:

Raw: Dana Brooke, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Jaxson Ryker, Veer, Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, Tamina, Tegan Nox, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander, The Miz

SmackDown: Jinder Mahal & Shanky, Natalya, Shotzi

Friday Night SmackDown (Day 1) picks:

Round 1

Universal Champion Roman Reigns: SmackDown

WWE Champion Big E: Raw

Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair: SmackDown

Bianca Belair: Raw

Round 2

Drew McIntyre: SmackDown

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle): Raw

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods): SmackDown

Edge: Raw

Round 3

Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss: SmackDown

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H.: Raw

Hit Row (Isaiah “Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee" Adonis & B-Fab): SmackDown

Keith “Bearcat" Lee: Raw

Round 4

Naomi: SmackDown

Rey & Dominik Mysterio: Raw

Jeff Hardy: SmackDown

Austin Theory: Raw

Wrestlers picked during WWE Talking Smack

Raw: Akira Tozawa, Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable), Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez, Doudrop, Drake Maverick, John Morrison, Nia Jax, 24/7 Champion Reggie, R-Truth, T-BAR, Zelina Vega

SmackDown: Aliyah, Drew Gulak, MACE, Mansoor, Mustafa Ali, Toni Storm

