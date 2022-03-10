2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships: Krrish Pal, Ravi Saini Enter Finals With Contrasting Wins

Indian boxers Krrish Pal and Ravi Saini progressed into the junior boys’ finals with contrasting victories at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

While Krrish dominated Thailand’s Kangpi Bokhunthod in the 46kg semi-finals, winning it comfortably by unanimous decision, Ravi Saini (48kg) worked hard for a close 3-2 win over Kazakhstan’s Bexultan Boranbek.

Krrish started aggressively from the word go and fired continuous punches that forced the opponent straight away on the backfoot. The Thailand boxer tried to recover in the second round with some counter attacking hits but was unsuccessful to get the momentum back in his favour. The taller between the two, Krrish used his height and long reach well and emerged victorious.

On the other hand, up against a skilled opponent form Kazakhstan, Ravi looked cautious in his approach as both boxers played the waiting game in a action-less opening round. But things looked completely different in the next three minutes which saw an intense battle with exchange of some heavy blows from both ends.

Ravi, however, held his nerves better in the crucial final round and managed to tilt the result in his favour by a split verdict in a close-fought Last-4 encounter.

In the finals, Krrish and Ravi will take on Tajikistan’s Anushervon Fazylov and Ilkhomjon Ergashev of Uzbekistan respectively.

Later tonight, seven more Indian junior boxers, including Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg), Gaurav Mhaske (+80kg), will be in action in the boys semi-finals.

India’s junior boxers have secured 21 medals, 12 in girls and nine in boys categories, at the prestigious continental event where both the age groups of men and women—youth and junior—are being played together. Among girls, 11 have progressed into the final.

In the youth women’s semi-final matches, played late on Wednesday night, Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Muskan (75kg) recorded wins while four including Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg), exited with bronze medals after defeats.

Seven women will fight for gold in the youth category.

The tournament has been witnessing a strong competition in presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

