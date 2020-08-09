2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Organisers Begin Search for Training Camp Hosts

2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games organisers have started searching for locations for competing nations to set up their training camps as part of the build-up to the event.

"We have frequently said that the whole region and even the whole country will benefit from Birmingham 2022 and pre-Games training camps are a really great example of how that's possible," Birmingham 2022 Chairman John Crabtree was quoted as saying by Inside the Games.A

"We are expecting 6,500 athletes and officials to come to Birmingham and the region to compete in the Games and many of those teams, especially from the larger Commonwealth nations, will be looking to arrive early, acclimatise and fine tune their preparations, before moving into the official Games time accommodation."

The 2022 Commonwealth Games was originally scheduled to start on July 27 and end on August 7. However, in early June, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has announced a 24-hour change to the dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Games will now start on July 28 and end on August 8.

"In unprecedented circumstances, I am delighted that we have been able to work in partnership to ensure that the Commonwealth Games will take pride of place in what will be a fantastic summer of sport," said CGF President Louise Martin.

"The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all areas of life, including the international sporting calendar, has been huge. In adversity, I have been proud to work closely alongside partner International Federations and governing bodies to help shape a spectacular six-week period of elite sport. It demonstrates the very best of sport working at the service of athletes."