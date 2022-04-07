2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Egypt vs Senegal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Egypt will play host to Senegal in their two-legged World Cup playoffs on Saturday at the Cairo International Stadium. The last time the two teams met, Senegal defeated Egypt on penalties to become the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Champions and the home side will come here with the aim to settle the score.

Both Senegal and Egypt were unbeaten during the group stage of the qualifiers and will look to continue where they left on Saturday to further increase their chances of qualifying for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Egypt vs Senegal will kick off on Saturday at 01:00 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Egypt vs Senegal: Team News, Injury Update

Egypt boss Carlos Queiroz has named an experienced 22-man squad for their clash against Senegal. Ace Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is expected to lead the Pharaohs’ squad. Salah has scored 47 goals for his national team and is the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League this season with 20 goals under his name. Salah will be supported at the front by Mostafa Mohamed and Trezeguet while Mohamed Elneny could be handed the responsibility to anchor the midfield. Ahmed Hegazi, Akram Tawfik, Ramadan Sobhi and Mohamed Hany have been ruled out from this fixture with injury.

Meanwhile, Senegal have named the same squad that won the AFCON trophy in January 2021. Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will lead their attack and he will team up with Sarr and Famara Kouyate at the front. Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has also been included in the team.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Egypt vs Senegal probable XI:

Egypt Probable Starting XI: El-Shennawy; El-Wensh, Abdelmomen, Ashraf, Fatouh; H Fathi, El-Sulya, Elneny; Salah, Marmoush, Trezeguet

Senegal Probable Starting XI: Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, Mendy, I Gueye; Mane, Keita Kouyate, Sarr

What time will Egypt vs Senegal match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Egypt and Senegal will kick off at 01:00 am IST on Saturday, March 26, at the Cairo International Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Egypt vs Senegal match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Egypt vs Senegal match.

How can I live stream the Egypt vs Senegal fixture?

The live streaming of the Egypt vs Senegal match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

