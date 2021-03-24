2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers France vs Ukraine LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

France will take on Ukraine at the Stade de France on Wednesday in what will be their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture. They come into this match after their 4-2 win over Sweden last November at the Stade de France.

On the other hand, Ukraine lost 3-0 to Switzerland last November. Their side was placed in quarantine after positive COVID-19 results in the squad and hence, UEFA awarded them a 3-0 win as a result.

France come into this match with a plethora of talent at their disposal. Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe, centre-back Raphael Varane, and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba are all available and they will be joined by Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

Ukraine, on the other hand, have called upon the services of West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko, Atalanta stars Ruslan Malinovskyi as well as Viktor Kovalenko. Also, they will be jouned by Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Tanguy Ndombele, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier GiroudAndriy Pyatov, Yukhym Konoplya, Illya Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaly Mykolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Yevhen Konoplyanka

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers France vs Ukraine match will kick off at 01:15 AM IST on Thursday, March 25 at the Stade de France.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers France vs Ukraine match will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers France vs Ukraine match will be streamed on Sony LIV.