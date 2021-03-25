2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Germany vs Iceland LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Germany and Iceland have had a terrible performance in the 2018 World Cup. If that was not enough, the two sides also failed to perform at UEFA Nations League, wherein Iceland lost six out of six matches while Germany managed to register the win only in two out of six kick offs that they played. Germany will be hosting Iceland on Friday, March 26 at the MSV-Arena.

This is the first qualifier match of Group J. The other teams in the group include Armenia, Romania, North Macedonia, and Liechtenstein. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Germany vs Iceland match will start from 1:30 AM IST.

Toni Kroos has left the camp due to injury. Niklas Sule and Robin Gosens too have been ruled out because of their injuries.

Iceland’s Gylfi Sigurdsson will be absent is he is expecting the birth of his first child. As a result he will be absent for the march matches. Emil Hallfredsson and Alfred Finnbogason are also out due to injuries.

Neuer; Klostermann, Ginter, Rudiger, Halstenberg; Kimmich, Gundogan, Goretzka; Gnabry, Werner, SaneHalldorsson; Saevarsson, Ingason, Magnusson, Skulason; Gudmundsson, Gunarsson, Bjarnason, Traustason; Bodvarsson, Sigthorsson

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Germany vs Iceland match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Friday, March 26 at the MSV-Arena.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Germany vs Iceland match will be telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2 channels.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Germany vs Iceland match can be streamed on Sony LIV.