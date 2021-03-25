2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Spain vs Greece LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Spain will welcome Greece at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes on Thursday in what will be their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture. The side will come into this match after their 6-0 win over Germany last November at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

On the other hand, Greece had to be content with a 0-0 draw against Slovenia last November at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium. To make matters slightly tricky for them, AZ Alkmaar centre-back Pantelis Chatzidiakos were given marching orders on the second half.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Spain vs Greece game is scheduled to kick off at 01:15 AM IST.

Spain manager Luis Enrique will come into this match with a strong squad. They will be with the services of Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets as well as Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. Also, there could be debuts for Barcelona midfielder Pedri and Eibar winger Bryan Gil.

On the other hand, Greece will be led by Trabzonspor forward Anastasios Bakasetas. Apart from him, other formidable players like left-back Kostas Tsimikas, Norwich City left-back Dimitris Giannoulis as well as attacker Vangelis Pavlidis have all been named for this match against Spain.

David de Gea, Pedro Porro, Sergio Ramos, Inigo Martinez, Jose Luis Gaya, Sergio Busquets, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Alvaro MorataOdysseas Vlachodimos, Michalis Bakakis, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Stratos Svarnas, Dimitris Giannoulis, Andreas Bouchalakis, Manolis Siopis, Dimitris Limnios, Petros Mantalos, Kostas Fortounis, Anastasios Bakasetas

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Spain vs Greece match will kick off at 01:15 AM IST on Friday, March 26 at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Spain vs Greece match will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Spain vs Greece match will be streamed on Sony LIV.