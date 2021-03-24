2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Turkey vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Turkey will host Netherlands at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Wednesday in their next FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture. The side comes into this match after their 2-0 loss to Hungary at the Puskas Arena last November. On the other hand, the Netherlands beat Poland 2-1 last November at the Silesian Stadium and they will be side that will be high on confidence coming into this match.

The two countries last locked horns with one another back in 2015 where Turkey beat the Netherlands 3-0.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Turkey vs the Netherlands game is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Turkey manager Senol Gunes comes into this match with a very strong squad at his disposal. Caglar Soyuncu, Ozan Kabak and Merih Demiral offer a lot of solidity to the centre-back line-up. In this match, we can see the debut of Gokhan Akkan.

On the other hand, the Netherlands too have a fit and experience squad to fall back on. Ajax stars Daley Blind, Davy Klaassen and Maarten Stekelenburg will all be raring to go for this match. They will be joined by the likes of midfielder Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong and forward Memphis Depay.

Mert Gunok, Nazim Sangare, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Caner Erkin, Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Irfan Kahveci, Hakan Calhanoglu, Cenk Tosun, Burak YilmazJasper Cillessen, Kenny Tete, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, Patrick van Aanholt, Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Georginio Wijnaldum, Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Turkey vs the Netherlands match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Wednesday, March 24 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Turkey vs the Netherlands match will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2.

The What TV channel will show the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Turkey vs the Netherlands match will be streamed on Sony LIV.