2022 Women's FIH Hockey Nations Cup - All You Need to Know

The Indian women’s hockey team are set to begin their campaign in the 2022 Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup. This is the inaugural edition of the Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup which consists of a system that includes promotion and relegation and will be played in Spain.

The champions will be promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League. The Indian women will be filled with confidence after a decent showing in the last Commonwealth Games. The Savita Punia-led squad managed to pick up the bronze medal there.

The Indian women’s team made their debut in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League via a special invite as a number of nations backed out due to Covid-19. The bottom two teams from each group shall play for 5-8 place classification

The opening game of the Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup will be played on December 11 and the final will take place on December 17. The Indian women hockey team will come into this tournament on the back of three practice matches against Spain and one against Ireland.

Savita Punia has also stated that this would be a good opportunity for her team to get some important game time, serving as good preparation for the upcoming Asia Games as well as the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Indian Women’s team will take on Chile on December 11 at the Estadio Betero in their opening game of the tournament at 7:45 pm IST.

Where will the 2022 Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup matches be played?

All the matches of the 2022 Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup will be hosted at the Estadio Betero stadium in Valencia.

What is the format of the 2022 Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup?

The format is pretty straightforward as the eight teams have been divided into two groups, with four teams in each group. Each team will play the other nation in their group on one occasion. The top two teams from each group shall advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

What are the groups in the 2022 Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup?

The teams in the 2022 Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup will be divided into two groups. (Pool A and Pool B)

Pool A

Ireland, Italy, Korean Republic and Spain

Pool B

Chile, India, Japan and South Africa

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2022 Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup?

The 2022 Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup will not be available on TV in India.

What is the time and date of the Indian group stage matches at the 2022 Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup?

India vs Chile

11 December 2022

7:45 PM IST

India vs Japan

12 December 2022

7:45 PM IST

India vs South Africa

14 December 2022

7:45 PM IST

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 2022 Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup?

The 2022 Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup can be streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The matches can also be viewed on the ‘Watch Hockey’ website.

India squad

Goalkeepers:

Savita (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders:

Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders:

Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Sonika, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur

Forwards:

Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung.

