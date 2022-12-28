2023 Sports Calendar: ODI World Cup, Hockey WC, UEFA Champions League, Asian Games And Many More All Set to Takeover 2023

The year 2022 witnessed non-sporting actions with the likes of FIFA World Cup, Commonwealth Games and T20 World Cup grabbing the majority of attention. It was almost a perfect second half for all the sports lovers with global events occurring one after another which engaged fans. A couple of days left for the start of 2023 which is also all set to bring smiles to fans’ faces with some non-stop action throughout the year.

ODI World Cup is expected to grab the limelight of all the cricket fans as it might end as the final WC for several major stars. While the year will kickstart with the excitement of Hockey as the Indian fans will be all thrilled to witness it live Odisha will host the tournament this time.

While football will once bring excitement to fan’s life with the women’s football World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. While club football will also resume after a short break due to Qatar World Cup. In other sports like tennis Grand Slams will once again grab the attention while Formula 1 races will also bring excitement for speed lovers.

2023 sports calendar – schedule and dates

January

29 December-8 January: Tennis United Cup mixed team event

31 December-15 January: Motorsport Dakar Rally

3 January - 15 January: Cricket Sri Lanka Tour of India

13-29 January: Men’s Hockey World Cup

16-20 January: Tennis Australian Open

31 January – 11 February: Khelo India Youth Games (contd.)

February

31 January – 11 February: Khelo India Youth Games

9 February - 9 March: Cricket Australia tour of India

10-26 February: Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup

1-11 February: Football – FIFA Club World Cup

12 February: American Football (NFL) Super Bowl

14 February - 16 March: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches

17-19 February: Basketball – NBA All Star Game weekend

26 February: Football – English League Cup Final

March

5 March: Formula 1 – Bahrain Grand Prix

9-12 March: Golf – USPGA at The Players Championship

14-19 March: All England Badminton Championships

15-31 March: Women’s World Boxing Championships

17-19 March: Athletics – World Indoor Championships

19 March: Formula 1 – Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

23 March: Football – Start of Euro 2024 qualifying

25 March – 28 May: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL) (contd.)

28 March – 2 April: Asian Wrestling Championships (contd.)

TBD - Cricket Women’s IPL

April

25 March – 28 May: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL) (contd.)

2 April: Formula 1 – Australian Grand Prix

6-9 April: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at The Masters, Augusta

15 April: Basketball – NBA playoffs start

15 April – 1 May: Snooker – World Championship (contd.)

17 April: Athletics – Boston Marathon

27 April: Athletics – Diamond League at Shenzhen, China

28 March – 2 April: Asian Wrestling Championships

30 April: Formula 1 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

TBD - Cricket Men’s IPL

May

15 April – 1 May: Snooker – World Championship

5 May – Athletics – Doha Diamond League

7 May: Formula 1 – Miami Grand Prix

7-14 May: Judo – World championships

18-21 May: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at U.S. PGA Championship, Rochester, New York

21 May: Formula 1 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

22-28 May: World Table Tennis Championships

25 March – 28 May: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL)

28 May: Formula 1 – Monaco Grand Prix

28 May – 11 June: Tennis French Open (contd.)

28 May: Athletics – Diamond League at Rabat, Morocco

31 May: Football – UEFA Europa League Final

June

1-18 June: NBA – NBA Finals

2 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Rome

3 June: Football – English FA Cup Final

4 June: Formula 1 – Spain Grand Prix

7 June: Football – UEFA Europa Conference League Final

9 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Paris

10 June: Football – UEFA Champions League Final

10-11 June: Motor racing – Le Mans 24 Hour Race

28 May – 11 June: Tennis French Open

15 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Oslo

15-18 June: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at US Open, Los Angeles

16-20 June: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 1st Test

18 June: Formula 1 – Canada Grand Prix

22 June: Basketball – NBA Draft

22-25 June: Golf – LPGA at Women’s PGA Championship

28 June-2 July: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 2nd Test (contd.)

30 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Lausanne

July

1-23 July: Cycling – Tour de France

28 June-2 July: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 2nd Test

2 July: Formula 1 – Austria Grand Prix

2 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Stockholm

3-16 July: Tennis Wimbledon

6-9 July: Golf – LPGA at Women’s US Open, Pebble Beach

6-10 July: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 3rd Test

9 July: Formula 1 – British Grand Prix

14-30 July: World Aquatics Championships

16 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Silesia, Poland

20 July – 20 August: Women’s FIFA World Cup (contd.)

19-23 July: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 4th Test

19-23 July: Tennis – Hopman Cup

20-23 July: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at British Open

21 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Monaco

23 July: Formula 1 – Hungarian Grand Prix

23 July: Athletics – Diamond League at London

27-30 July: Golf – LPGA at Evian Championship

27-31 July: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 5th Test

29 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Shanghai

30 July: Formula 1 – Belgian Grand Prix

August

3 August: Athletics – Diamond League at Shenzhen, China

10-13 August: Golf – LPGA at Women’s British Open

20 July – 20 August: Women’s FIFA World Cup

19-27 August: World Athletics Championships

21-27 August: World Badminton Championships

27 August: Formula 1 – Dutch Grand Prix

28 August – 10 September: Tennis US Open (contd.)

31 August: Athletics – Diamond League at Zurich

September

28 August – 10 September: Tennis US Open

2-17 September: World Weightlifting Championships

3 September: Formula 1 – Italian Grand Prix

8 September: Athletics – Diamond League at Brussels

8-28 September: Rugby Union – Rugby World Cup

11-17 September: Tennis – Davis Cup Finals Group Stage

16-24 September: World Wrestling Championships

16-17 September: Athletics – Diamond League Finals

17 September: Formula 1 – Singapore Grand Prix

22-24 September: Tennis – Laver Cup in Vancouver

23 September – 8 October: Asian Games (contd.)

24 September: Formula 1 – Japanese Grand Prix

24 September: Athletics – Berlin Marathon

29 September – 1 October: Golf – Ryder Cup (contd.)

29 September – 8 October: Gymnastics – World Championships (contd.)

October

29 September – 1 October: Golf – Ryder Cup

23 September – 8 October: Asian Games

29 September – 8 October: Gymnastics – World Championships

8 October: Formula 1 – Qatar Grand Prix

8 October: Athletics – Chicago Marathon

22 October: Formula 1 – United States Grand Prix

29 October: Formula 1 – Mexican Grand Prix

TBD – Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup (contd.)

November

5 November: Formula 1 – Brazilian Grand Prix

5 November: Athletics – New York Marathon

12-18 November: Tennis – ATP Finals

16-19 November: Golf – LPGA at Players Championship

18 November: Formula 1 – Las Vegas Grand Prix

21-26 November: Tennis – Davis Cup Finals

26 November: Formula 1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

TBD – Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup

December

13-17 December: Badminton World Tour Finals

TBD – Football AFC Asian Cup

