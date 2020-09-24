SPORTS

2nd-half Goals Lift Real Salt Lake Over LA Galaxy, 2-0

Real Salt Lake defender Donny Toia, right, and Los Angeles Galaxy forward Cristian Pavon, left, battle for the ball in the first half during an MLS match Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Real Salt Lake defender Donny Toia, right, and Los Angeles Galaxy forward Cristian Pavon, left, battle for the ball in the first half during an MLS match Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SANDY, Utah: Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach scored second-half goals and Real Salt Lake beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake (4-4-5) ended a three-game home losing strea,. The Galaxy (4-5-3) lost 2-0 to Colorado on Saturday their first defeat since July 18 and are winless in three.

Rusnak scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute. Seven minutes later, Kreilach’s sixth goal of the season came from the top of the 18-yard box on a cross from Rusnak.

The Galaxy’s Sebastian Lletget missed wide off a set piece in the 15th minute. Cristian Pavon’s shot hit the crossbar in the 22nd. Lletget missed again from the center of the 6-yard box in the 80th.

David Bingham had four saves for the Galaxy.

  First Published: September 24, 2020, 9:21 AM IST
