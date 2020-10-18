2nd-tier Soccer Game Postponed In Spain After Positive Tests

MADRID: The Spanish second-division soccer match between Alcorcn and Ponferradina was postponed on Sunday after four coronavirus cases for Alcorcn were confirmed.

The Spanish league said those who tested positive players and staff members were asymptomatic and in isolation. The positive cases were detected on Saturday. The game was called off a few hours ahead of its scheduled start on Sunday.

It was the first match postponed because of the coronavirus this season in the first or second divisions of Spanish soccer.

Alcorcn, sitting 18th in the 22-team second tier, recently was punished for using ineligible players in a league game against Zaragoza.

