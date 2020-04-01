30-year-old Baseball Coach Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey

A 30-year-old baseball coach named Ben Luderer has succumbed to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Luderer worked as a special teacher with Cliffside Park School Districts in Bergen County, New Jersey.

The district school officials have released a statement confirming the news of Luderer's death.

"It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of Mr. Ben Luderer, a teacher in School No. 6 and our varsity baseball coach. Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to Mrs. Luderer, her family members, friends, and the entire Cliffside Park community," the statement read.

"The Board of Education and the Administration want to extend our care and support to the Luderer family and to our community during this time. Our Administration and Counselors are available to support you and your children with any assistance you may need."

Greg Butler, head coach of the 2008 Don Bosco team, told Buzzfeed that Luderer's departure is a great loss.

"The reason they were champions was because of the attitude Ben and so many others. He really embodied that spirit. The irony of the whole situation here is the team that was invincible can be defeated with this invisible virus that's out there," Butler told BuzzFeed.

New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy too lamented Luderer's death and wrote, "Saddened by the death of Ben Luderer, a young baseball coach whose love of the game pushed his players to new heights. Coronavirus has taken another New Jerseyan from us far too soon. Our hearts are with his loved ones and players, both past & present".

The COVID-19 has infected more than 1.5 lakh people in the US and has killed over 4,000 people.