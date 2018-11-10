English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
33-member Core Group Named for Indian Women's Hockey Camp
Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-member core group for the women's national camp beginning in Bengaluru on Monday.
(Image: Hockey India)
New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-member core group for the women's national camp beginning in Bengaluru on Monday.
The camp, to be conducted under the watchful eyes of chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, will conclude on November 30.
"The core group continues to remain the same while we have brought in a few younger players who have shown good performances in the domestic events. We also have women who have done well at the Youth Olympic Games," said Marijne.
"It is encouraging to have a strong pool of players who are pushing each other for a place in the team. During this camp, we will focus more on strength and conditioning, agility and emphasis on keeping up the fitness levels," he added.
Core Group:
Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Sonal Minj
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Sushila Chanu Phukhrambam, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary, Nisha, Salima Tete.
Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Neha Goyal, Udita, Jyoti, Anuja Singh, Shyama Tidgam, Sonika, Karishma Yadav.
Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Priyanka Wankhede, Reena Khokhar, Leelavathy Mallamada.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
