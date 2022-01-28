35th WWE Royal Rumble to Be Telecasted at Sony Sports Network in Four Indian Languages

Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of WWE in India, is all set to broadcast the 35th annual edition of WWE Royal Rumble, one of the top four Premium Live Event of WWE. The event will be telecast LIVE in India in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 4 channels respectively as well as live-streamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

The Premium Live Event which will mark the beginning of the road to WrestleMania 38, will be headlined by the classic Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble match along with three championship matches and a mixed tag team match. The classic men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches will see 30 WWE Superstars enter the ring at timed intervals to eliminate the rest.

This year, the winners of the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble match will get an opportunity to headline the biggest Premium Live Event of WWE, WrestleMania 38. Most names for the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches have already been declared with some notable figures like Randy Orton, Riddle, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Queen Zelina along with Popular Hollywood actor Johnny Knoxville and Impact Knockouts champion Mickie James. There are still some surprises expected as headline matches of the event nears.

The 35th edition of the grand event will witness former Shield brethren “The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and “The Visionary" Seth Rollins battle it out for the Universal Championship title while “The Beast" Brock Lesnar defends his WWE Champion title against “The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley.

Apart from this, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will also put her title on the line in what seems to be an explosive showdown against Doudrop. The match card also provides for a Superstar Spouses battle between “The Grit Couple" Edge & Beth Phoenix and “The It Couple" The Miz & Maryse.

Telecast Details: Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2022 on January 30, 2022, starting with Royal Rumble 2022 KICK-OFF show at 5:30 AM (IST) on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3, and SONY TEN 4 channels in English followed by WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at 6:30 AM (IST) on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.

MATCH CARD

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Seth “Freakin" Rollins (Usos barred from ringside)

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs The Miz & Maryse

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Doudrop

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.