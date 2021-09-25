38th Junior National Softball Championship to Be Held in Phagwara from September 26-30

The 38th Junior National Softball Championship for boys and girls will be held in Phagwara from September 26-30 at the Lovely Professional University Campus. Talking about the tournament, the President of Softball Association of India Neetal Narang thanked the sports ministry for giving extension to hold the pending Nationals till September 2021. “We thank the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, GOI for giving the National Sports Federations’ an extension to hold the Nationals till September 2021 for the events that could not be organised in the year 2020-21 due to the Covid pandemic," Narang said.

She also spoke about the potential of softball as a game in the country.

“Softball has huge potential to carry the legacy of our Olympic achievers and give us reasons to make all Indians proud. We are aspiring to leave no stone unturned to ensure that we not only qualify but also make our mark in the upcoming Asian Games 2022 & LA Olympics 2028," she added..

“Each step that SBAI is taking shall definitely bring us closer to our final destination, the LA 2028 Olympics," she signed off.

