3x3 Basketball Player From Switzerland Comes Out As Gay

ZURICH: A player on Switzerlands 3×3 basketball team publicly came out as gay on Friday.

Marco Lehmann announced his sexuality one month after playing at the 3×3 World Tour finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This is for the future generations so they can live a free sporting life without hiding, the 27-year-old Lehmann said in an article published on the international basketball federation’s website.

Lehmann said he started having panic attacks in December 2019 despite success on the court as a professional. He had a top-15 world ranking in the street format of the game, which will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo this year. Switzerland, however, did not qualify for the delayed Tokyo Games.

I was definitely living the dream. And yet I wasnt happy, said Lehmann, recalling anti-gay comments made by teammates and coaches.

This is why a lot of young guys quit playing team sports when they discover theyre gay,” he wrote. “Now if youll excuse me, Im trying to win a World Tour and bring Switzerland to the 2024 Olympics.

