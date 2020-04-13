SPORTS

4-time Tour de France Champion Chris Froome Says Horror Injury Recovery 'Almost Complete'

Chris Froome (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chris Froome (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chris Froome's recovery remained on track after a terrible injury that almost ended his career.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
London: Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome said on Sunday his recovery from the horror crash which almost ended his career is "pretty much complete".

The 34-year-old suffered multiple fractures and spent months in rehabilitation after a gust of wind hurtled him into a wall at 50 kilometres an hour during a recon at the Criterium du Dauphine in June last year.

He only returned fully to the saddle in February at the UAE Tour which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The recovery is going really well - I'd go as far as saying it's pretty much complete," Froome told the Team Ineos YouTube channel after taking part in a virtual race alongside fellow Tour de France champions Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal.

"I am still doing some exercises off the bike to strengthen the right side which was injured, but I'm back in normal training again and that's going really well."

Froome is currently in lockdown in the south of France as he awaits the return of racing even though an assault on a fifth Tour title may have to wait.

"I'm staying really busy and obviously I'm doing as much training as I can on the turbo trainer," added Froome.

