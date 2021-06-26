CHANGE LANGUAGE
Qatari Sprinter Abdalelah Haroun, 400m World Bronze Medalist, Dies in Car Crash

Abdalelah Haroun celebrates after clinching bronze at the 2017 World Athletics Championships (AFP Photo)

Qatar Olympic Committee announced the terrible news on their Twitter handle on Saturday.

Qatar sprinter Abdalelah Haroun who won the 400m bronze medal at the 2017 World Athletics Championships, has reportedly died in a car crash. He was 24.

Haroun secured the 2017 400m bronze with a timing of 44.48 seconds.

Apart from his exploits at the worlds, the Qatari also won silver medal at the 2016 World Indoor Championships, two gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta in 400m and 4X400m relay event as well.

The talented sprinter announced himself to the world at the XL Galan in 2015 when he set new Asian indoor record with a timing of 45.39 second.

More details awaited..

first published:June 26, 2021, 14:49 IST