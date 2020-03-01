43-year-old Abdi Abdirahman Books Ticket to 5th Olympics in Marathon, Oldest American Man to do so

Atalanta: It is often said that age is nothing but a number. For 43-year-old marathoner Abdi Abdirahman, it was little more than an afterthought at Saturday's US Olympic marathon trials.

Slicing through his younger peers on a hilly and demanding Atlanta course, Abdirahman defied the years and the odds to take third place in 2:10:03, becoming the oldest American man to book a spot on the US Olympic marathon team.

"I never count myself out," Abdirahman told reporters after the race. "Everything worked the way I wanted ... getting third or first, second is the same - we're all going the same place and we all accomplished the same goals we wanted."

Prior to Saturday's race, many speculated whether the 43-year-old, four-time Olympian would crack the top 10. Few, however, expected him to walk away Tokyo-bound to a jaw-dropping fifth Olympics.

He first joined Team USA two for Sydney 2000, where he placed 10th in the 10,000 metres, and followed that with 15th- and 10th-place finishes in the subsequent two Games.

He competed in the marathon at the London Olympics but failed to finish.

