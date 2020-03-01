43-year-old Abdi Abdirahman Books Ticket to 5th Olympics in Marathon, Oldest American Man to do so
Abdi Abdirahman finished third in the US Olympic marathon trials and became the oldest American man to book a place on the country's Olympic marathon team.
Abdi Abdirahman (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Atalanta: It is often said that age is nothing but a number. For 43-year-old marathoner Abdi Abdirahman, it was little more than an afterthought at Saturday's US Olympic marathon trials.
Slicing through his younger peers on a hilly and demanding Atlanta course, Abdirahman defied the years and the odds to take third place in 2:10:03, becoming the oldest American man to book a spot on the US Olympic marathon team.
"I never count myself out," Abdirahman told reporters after the race. "Everything worked the way I wanted ... getting third or first, second is the same - we're all going the same place and we all accomplished the same goals we wanted."
Prior to Saturday's race, many speculated whether the 43-year-old, four-time Olympian would crack the top 10. Few, however, expected him to walk away Tokyo-bound to a jaw-dropping fifth Olympics.
He first joined Team USA two for Sydney 2000, where he placed 10th in the 10,000 metres, and followed that with 15th- and 10th-place finishes in the subsequent two Games.
He competed in the marathon at the London Olympics but failed to finish.
