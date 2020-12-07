43-year-old Angela Stanford Wins Her Home LPGA Tour Event

THE COLONY, Texas: Angela Stanford won her home LPGA Tour event in front of her parents, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Volunteers of America Classic.

The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won her seventh LPGA Tour title and first since the major Evian Championship in 2018. She finished at 7-under 277 at Old American Golf Club.

Its pretty cool since my parents have never seen my win in person, Stanford said. It was fun to have my dad walking around the whole time and then mom at the end. I know there are going to be a lot of people giving me grief because I did it during a COVID year and nobody could come out. But to have my parents here, that was a pretty big deal.

Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for second in the final tuneup before the U.S. Womens Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was fifth at 4 under after a 70.

Anna Nordqvist (70) and Charley Hull (71) were 3 under.