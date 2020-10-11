SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

49ers Promote CB Jamar Taylor From Practice Squad

49ers Promote CB Jamar Taylor From Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted cornerback Jamar Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.: The San Francisco 49ers have promoted cornerback Jamar Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Niners also announced Saturday that defensive lineman Ezekiel Ansah and cornerback KWaun Williams have been placed on injure reserve.

Ansah is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral while Williams is expected back later this season from injuries to his knee and hip.

The 49ers also activated cornerback Brian Allen and receiver Kevin White from the practice squad for Sundays game against Miami.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 11, 2020, 2:33 AM IST
Next Story
Loading