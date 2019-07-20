India's 4x400 Mixed Relay Silver at Asian Games Set to be Upgraded to Gold
India's 4x400 mixed relay team, who had won silver at the 2018 Asian Games, will get an upgrade after Bahrain's gold-winning Kemi Adekoya was handed a four-year ban.
India's 4x400 mixed relay team's silver will get upgraded to gold (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: India are in line to get the Asian Games gold in 4x400 mixed relay with Kemi Adekoya of Bahrain being handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for failing a dope test.
India's mixed relay team of Mohammad Anas, Hima Das, Arokia Rajiv and M R Poovamma had won the silver in the event at the Asian Games in Jakarta last year. The ban on Adekoya, who was part of the gold-winning team, means India's silver is set to be upgraded.
The AIU said that Adekoya's results between August 24, 2018, and November 26, 2018, will be disqualified.
Following the race, India had officially lodged a complaint against Bahrain for obstruction, but it was turned down.
Adekoya had also won the 400m hurdles gold at the Asian Games with India's Anu Raghavan finishing fourth. Raghavan is in line for the bronze.
