Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

India's 4x400 Mixed Relay Silver at Asian Games Set to be Upgraded to Gold

India's 4x400 mixed relay team, who had won silver at the 2018 Asian Games, will get an upgrade after Bahrain's gold-winning Kemi Adekoya was handed a four-year ban.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India's 4x400 Mixed Relay Silver at Asian Games Set to be Upgraded to Gold
India's 4x400 mixed relay team's silver will get upgraded to gold (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: India are in line to get the Asian Games gold in 4x400 mixed relay with Kemi Adekoya of Bahrain being handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for failing a dope test.

India's mixed relay team of Mohammad Anas, Hima Das, Arokia Rajiv and M R Poovamma had won the silver in the event at the Asian Games in Jakarta last year. The ban on Adekoya, who was part of the gold-winning team, means India's silver is set to be upgraded.

The AIU said that Adekoya's results between August 24, 2018, and November 26, 2018, will be disqualified.

Following the race, India had officially lodged a complaint against Bahrain for obstruction, but it was turned down.

Adekoya had also won the 400m hurdles gold at the Asian Games with India's Anu Raghavan finishing fourth. Raghavan is in line for the bronze.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram