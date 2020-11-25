5 Indian Archers Refused Entry to Archery Selection Trials for Not Having Covid-19 Negative Reports

Indian archers Sanjay Boro, Dhaniram Basumatary, Mukesh Boro, Promila Daimary and Sonali Basumatary weren't allowed to appear for trials as they couldn't produce a Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report.

On the first day of archery selection trials in Jamshedpur on Tuesday, saw five international archers, all from Assam, being stopped because of their inability to produce Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report, which was mandatory for participation.

Archery Association of India's (AAI) Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) had specified that all participants needed all participants to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing at their respective home cities and carry the negative report obtained not more than 48 hours before arriving in Jamshedpur.

Organisers had booked a hotel nearby the facility for the participates but according to a report in TOI, there was no provision for the archers to get coronavirus tests. As the participants started arriving on Monday, only temperature checks were done with no arrangements having been made for Covid-19 tests.

The AAI had released a list of 40 men and 18 women who were eligible to take part in the trials being conducted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Four men and four women recurve archers will be picked from the three-day trials between November 24-26 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex for the ongoing Tokyo Olympic preparatory national camp being held at the ASI Pune.

The selected archers will join the core group of eight men and eight women archers, with archers like Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Jayanta Talukdar, Deepika Kumari and L. Bombayla Devi, being part, are already part of the ongoing camp in Pune.