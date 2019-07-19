5 Indian Cricketers Inducted in ICC Cricket Hall of Fame Before Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar became one of three cricketing greats to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame on Thursday during a ceremony in London. The others include South Africa's Allan Donald and Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

Sachin Tendulkar, who played 200 Tests and holds the record for the most number of Test runs and Test hundreds, thanked everyone who was by his side over a 'long international career', adding, "My parents, brother Ajit and wife Anjali have been pillars of strength while I was lucky to have someone like coach Ramakant Achrekar as an early guide and mentor."

Has there ever been a cricketer quite like Sachin Tendulkar? Last night, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame alongside Allan Donald and Cathryn Fitzpatrick. Watch some of his career highlights ⬇️ #ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/1Nq8Y3rqTn — ICC (@ICC) July 19, 2019

The 'Little Master' is the latest person to enter the ICC Hall of Fame! Is he the greatest cricketer of all time? #ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/8A7XAXGmxH — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2019

With his induction, Sachin Tendulkar becomes the sixth Indian cricketer to be included in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Here are the 5 other Indian cricketers who have earlier been inducted into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Bhishan Singh Bedi (2009): The former slow left-arm orthodox bowler played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979. A part of the famous Indian spin quartet, Bedi holds the world record for the most economical bowling figures in a 60-over ODI match amongst the bowlers who had completed their quota of overs (12 overs).

Kapil Dev (2009): The former middle-order batsman and a fast bowler, who is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders to play the game, was named by Wisden as the Indian Cricketer of the Century in 2002 as well.

Sunil Gavaskar (2009): The former Indian international cricketer who played from between the 1970s to late 1980s is widely regarded as one of the greatest Test batsmen and best opening batsmen in Test cricket history. Gavaskar was the first Test cricket player to make over 10,000 runs and is the only cricketer with 58 century partnerships with 18 different players among other records.

Anil Kumble (2015): Nicknames 'Jumbo', the right-arm leg-spin bowler, who played for the Indian squad for 18 years, took 619 wickets in Test cricket was also selected as the Cricketer of the Year in 1993 Indian Cricket, and one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 1996.

Rahul Dravid (2018): Known for his technique and style, Rahul Dravid has scored nearly 25,000 runs in international cricket and is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. He is also the recipient of an Arjuna Award as well as a Padma Shri and a Padma Bhushan.