Budding basketball players of the country will get an opportunity to rub shoulders with some big names in a first of its kind 5×5 Pro Basketball League, featuring 12 teams, to be launched later this year.

Titled ‘Elite Pro Basketball League’, the league is being organised by Elite Sports India (ESI) and will attract top players, and coaches from across India.

Talking about the league, CEO of Elite Pro Basketball Pvt Ltd Sunny Bhandarkar said, “Originally, we planned for eight franchises, but seeing the overwhelming response (we received over 450 registrations) we decided to expand to 12 teams.

“We are providing the athletes a platform which they were deprived of since the UBA times. We are hoping this new league kickstarts and promotes the beautiful game of basketball in India. We are also organizing selection trials in the first week of May for players to put their best foot forward."

The 12 franchises include Punjab Gladiators, Jaipur Giants, Kochi Pachers, Delhi Dominators, Lucknow Swarm, Hyderabad Hoops, Mumbai Stars, Chandigarh Conquerors, Pune Pythons, Bengaluru Stallions, Ahmedabad Aces and Chennai Turbos.

The organisers have already announced the names of some key players, which include the likes of India international Pratham Singh (Pune Pythons) and popular Telugu actor/athlete Arvind Krishna (Hyderabad Hoops).

