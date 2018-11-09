6-1 Win at Old Trafford Shifted the Balance of Power in Manchester: David Silva

Related Stories Man City Out to Settle Manchester Derby Score as Leicester Honour Vichai

One of world football’s most loved and among Manchester City’s most important players David Silva believes that the balance of power in Manchester began turning since 2011, when his side steamrolled Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford.Ahead of the two team’s 177th meeting at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, the Spanish midfield magician told ESPN that his side may have the overall upper hand. While Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United come into this match on the back of some morale boosting results against Chelsea and Juventus, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City lead the Premier League table by nine points and are in scintillating form.Recent history isn’t on United’s side either as they have failed to finish above City in the last five years since Sir Alex retired after the 2013."If you are telling me that statistic, it is a good statistic that we haven't finished below United since he [Ferguson] left, so maybe that is good evidence," Silva said. "The derby has changed since my time here. A key turning point was the 6-1 at their place -- I think things have changed since then."When they come to play us here or anywhere, they probably have higher respect for us than before."The respect is always there, no matter who you are playing, but maybe now, the way in which City are viewed by United has changed and maybe we have got the upper hand."The Spaniard, who arrived from Valencia eight years ago has been central to the rise of Manchester City, says that the most important date for the Citizens in recent history was the 6-1 dismantling of their arch-rivals at the Theatre of Dreams."Vinny's goal was really important," Silva said. "That game was key in that we went on to win the title. But the 6-1, for the fact that it was at Old Trafford, too, was probably even more important. That was one of those games that goes down in history."According to Silva, the position and the strength of the two Manchester teams are not important when there is a game of this magnitude and says that the Manchester derby is one that rivals El Clasico."I can't make a direct comparison because I have never played for Barca or Real, so haven't played in a Clasico," Silva said. "But there is a huge impact from this game, whether you do badly or well, whatever the result of the derby, it has a massive impact."United are a little bit off pace maybe, but they have always had a great side and they still have a great team now and I'm sure that, come the end of the season, they won't be too far away."But there are lots of important games. You look at the teams who are flying high, like Chelsea and Liverpool, so games involving them are important. You have Arsenal and Spurs too, so that is what is special about the Premier League, there are lots of top games involved."In midweek, City hammered Shakhtar Donestsk 6-0 in their group game in the Champions League where the manner in which Sterling won his penalty remained one of the most important talking points.Sterling, who tripped on his own and fell was awarded the penalty by Viktor Kassai, has apologised for the same too."You have to let the referee make the decision," he said. "They get it wrong sometimes."In this case, he has blown for a penalty that wasn't a penalty, but there are plenty of times that they miss penalties that are cast-iron."Stuff happens in football. Sometimes it goes in your favour, sometimes it doesn't."The goal that was incorrectly disallowed for offside [by Leroy Sane] in the Champions League against Liverpool last season -- Liverpool didn't put their hands up and say, 'hold on, that wasn't offside, there you go."