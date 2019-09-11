6 Maharashtra Sub-junior Footballers Pull Out of National Championship on Suspicion of Dengue
Platelet count of four footballers was found low in the tests that were conducted at a local hospital in Jabalpur. The other two football players have been kept under observation.
Dengue, the mosquito-borne disease, becomes active during monsoon as the mosquitoes that spread this disease breed in stagnant water. Various parts of the country are reporting dengue and other monsoon diseases including malaria, chikungunga, zika virus. On Saturday, six players of the Maharashtra sub-junior football team were ruled out of their national championship match against Daman and Diu after they were suspected to be suffering from dengue.
The match against Daman and Diu was played on Sunday and the competition was organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
An official, who accompanied the Maharashtra sub-junior team told news agency PTI on condition of anonymity that eight boys were taken to different clinics for various tests.
"Eight boys were taken to a hospital and six boys are back to the hotel. Out of the six, four boys cannot play tomorrow's (Sunday) match because of detection of low platelet counts in their blood and we are still awaiting a report on dengue," the official was quoted as saying by PTI.
Platelet count of those diagnosed with the disease drop down. The Aedes aegypti mosquito transmits the virus that causes dengue. The viruses are passed on to humans through the bites of an infective female Aedes mosquito, which mainly acquires the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person. Initial symptoms of dengue include fever, rash, joint and muscle pains, nausea or vomiting among others.
"These boys cannot play tomorrow's match (against Daman and Diu), but we will have to play the match with whatever players we have," the official said, adding the match commissioner has been briefed about the situation.
Parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing rains for the past few days. Many areas also have reported water logging. Since the mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, it is advisable to avoid accumulation of water and drain out excess water.
