6N: England Summon Flanker Willis After Underhill Injured

England summoned flanker Jack Willis after Sam Underhill withdrew from their Six Nations squad because of a hip injury on Tuesday.
LONDON: England summoned flanker Jack Willis after Sam Underhill withdrew from their Six Nations squad because of a hip injury on Tuesday.
Underhill would have started the opening fixture on Feb. 6 against Scotland at Twickenham but he could miss the entire tournament.
Willis made his debut in the Autumn Nations Cup last autumn.
Underhill’s injury came a day after prop Joe Marler pulled out of the 28-man squad to be with his family during the coronavirus pandemic and lock Joe Launchbury learned he would sit out the first three rounds with a broken leg.
Willis was promoted from England’s 12-man shadow squad, and will compete with Ben Earl and Mark Wilson for the vacancy created by Underhill’s absence.
