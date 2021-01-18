News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»6N: England Without Australian Skills Coach During Pandemic
1-MIN READ

6N: England Without Australian Skills Coach During Pandemic

6N: England Without Australian Skills Coach During Pandemic

England will be without a key member of its backroom staff for the Six Nations rugby tournament after skills coach Jason Ryles opted against traveling from Australia with his family during the pandemic.

LONDON: England will be without a key member of its backroom staff for the Six Nations rugby tournament after skills coach Jason Ryles opted against traveling from Australia with his family during the pandemic.

The English Rugby Football Union said Monday it hopes Ryles will be able to link up with the coaching team for Englands test matches in June and July.

Ryles replaced Steve Borthwick as one of Eddie Jones assistants last year after coaching Australian rugby league side Melbourne Storm from 2016. Jones had Ryles mainly working with the forwards.

England will begin its preparations for the Six Nations next week, the RFU said. The teams opening game is at home to Scotland on Feb. 6.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...