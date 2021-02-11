News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

6N: Ford Back, Front Row Overhauled By England For Italy

LONDON: England restored George Ford to flyhalf and moved Owen Farrell back to inside center in a much-changed team for the Six Nations match against Italy on Saturday.

Center Ollie Lawrence was the fall guy among the backs following Englands lackluster performance in the 11-6 loss to Scotland last weekend, losing his place to make room for Farrell and dropping out of the matchday 23.

Props Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler returned to the lineup as part of an overhauled front row including Luke Cowan-Dickie, who starts in place of Jamie George at hooker.

Courtney Lawes was recalled to the back row.

___

England: Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Ben Earl, Jack Willis, Dan Robson, Max Malins

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


