6N: Ireland Down To 14 Vs Wales After O'Mahony Sent Off

CARDIFF, Wales: Ireland was down to 14 men against Wales after flanker Peter OMahony was sent off for an illegal high tackle in their Six Nations match in Cardiff on Sunday.

OMahony was red-carded for leading with his left shoulder into the exposed head of Wales prop Tomas Francis, who was trapped in a ruck.

The incident happened in the 14th minute in the teams ongoing opening match of the tournament. Wales led 3-0 in an empty Principality Stadium.

Ireland entered the match favored to beat the most experienced Wales test side in history for the first time in Cardiff since 2013.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports