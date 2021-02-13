6N: Italy Say 'Main Opponents Are Not England But Ourselves'

Italy coach Franco Smith has warned his players about the risk of desperately seeking an end to their dismal run in the Six Nations.

An array of grim statistics point to a harrowing afternoon in store when the Italians face England at Twickenham on Saturday.

They are on a record 28-match losing run in the championship dating to 2015.

England has won all previous 27 matchups, and their 10 Six Nations meetings at Twickenham by an average of 31 points.

“We must not be worried about getting the monkey off our back, looking to get one win in the championship at any cost, Smith said.

“If that is all we work towards then it will be another five or six years before the next victory.

Smith, appointed last year, has deliberately plumped for young talent to put Italy on a path to sustained success rather than one-off victories.

Last week, the team had 10 players with single-figure caps, this week eight.

“It’s time for new faces, new icons in Italian rugby, Smith said.

“I firmly believe that ending this drought will come from concentrating on how we play, on our basics, on quality actions, on being clinical and accurate.

Following defeat to France by 50-10 in Rome last weekend, the Azzurri have been subject to renewed calls for relegation from the Six Nations in response to their lack of improvement. Those calls will likely amplify after Italy meets the defending champion on Saturday.

“The mountain in front of us is high, very high, but there is a road that goes up there and we will be on that road, Smith said.

“It’s up to us to plot that journey and that is what we are doing. Our main opponents are not England, but ourselves. That is who we must focus on.

