6N: Scotland ;prop Fagerson Sent Off Against Wales

Scotland was reduced to 14 men against Wales in their Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday after prop Zander Fagerson was sent off for a shoulderled hit to an opponents head.

EDINBURGH, Scotland: Scotland was reduced to 14 men against Wales in their Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday after prop Zander Fagerson was sent off for a shoulder-led hit to an opponents head.

Fagerson charged into a ruck to clear out Wales prop Wyn Jones and hit him in the head.

Referee Matthew Carley decided it was dangerous after video reviews.

Scotland led 17-15 at the time, the 54th minute, and a minute later lost the lead when it conceded a try to Wales.

Its the second straight match that Wales has played with a man advantage. Last Sunday, Ireland flanker Peter OMahony was red-carded for a similar offence in the 14th minute in Cardiff. Wales won 21-16.

