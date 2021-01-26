6N: Vakatawa Injured And Out Of France Squad

PARIS: France center Virimi Vakatawa will miss the start of the Six Nations after injuring his knee in club action.

Vakatawa was injured playing for Racing 92 and withdrew from the France squad.

Following my medical checks, I unfortunately need to be away from the grounds for several weeks, Vakatawa wrote on Twitter.

The stalwart was replaced in the squad by Lyon center Pierre-Louis Barassi.

The French Rugby Federation also said props Uini Atonio and Jean-Baptiste Gros and lock Swan Rebbadj have also been withdrawn from the national squad.

Runner-up last year, France opens the Six Nations on Feb. 6 in Italy, then travels to Ireland a week later.

