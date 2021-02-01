76ers Find Finishing Touch To Rally Past Pacers, 119-110

INDIANAPOLIS: Tobias Harris scored 27 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 17, including the go-ahead baskets in the fourth quarter, to help the Philadelphia 76ers complete a frantic rally Sunday night with a 119-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The 76ers trailed by 16 early in the fourth but closed on a 31-6 run to pick up their sixth win in seven games this time without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who sat out with a sore back.

Indiana was led by Malcolm Brogdon with 25 points and Domantas Sabonis with 21. But the Pacers have lost five of eight.

The Pacers dominated most of the first three quarters after giving up the first eight points.

And when Aaron Holiday’s basket with 8:16 to go gave Indiana a 104-88 lead, it appeared the Pacers would cruise to their fourth straight victory in the series.

Instead, the 76ers clawed their way back and took the lead on Korkmaz’s 17-foot jumper with 2:30 left. Korkmaz followed with a 19-footer that made it 109-106, and the Pacers never recovered.

76ers: Ben Simmons had 21 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. … Harris grabbed eight rebounds. … Dwight Howard had 11 points and 15 rebounds off the bench. … Philadelphia was 8 of 26 on 3-pointers. … Assistant coaches Dan Burke and Popeye Jones returned to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the first time since Indiana’s offseason coaching change. Burke and Jones worked on the staff of former coach Nate McMillan the several seasons.

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb scored 12 points his fifth straight game in double figures since returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. … Holiday scored a season-high 17 points and T.J. McConnell had nine points and eight assists against his former team. … Sabonis had eight rebounds, only his second game this season without a double-double. … The Pacers were 10 of 28 on 3s. They had won four straight home games against the 76ers.

Embiid missed his fifth game of the season after landing hard on his back in Wednesday’s victory over the Lakers. The 76ers star played through the injury and had 37 points and 11 rebounds in Friday’s win over Minnesota. Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said Embiid was still sore from the hard landing.

Indiana held a moment of silence before the game in honor of NBA reporter Sekou Smith, who died Wednesday from COVID-19. He was 48.

Smith covered the Pacers from 2001-05 before moving on to NBA TV and NBA.com. Team officials also placed a framed photo at one of the few spots in the revamped press area.

