83 Year Old 'Weightlifter Grandmother' Proves Age Is Just A Number

Many renowned sportspersons like Cristiano Ronaldo, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Leander Paes have already shown that age is just a number. An 83-year-old woman from Chennai in Tamil Nadu also joined the league recently.

A video went viral when Kiren Bai performed deadlifts of 25 kgs wearing a saree. Kiran Bai’s grandson recently shared his grandmother’s videos and photos on Instagram.

However, this was not her first interaction with sports and fitness. In her childhood, she was interested in sports like Kho Kho and Kabaddi.

But unlike Kho Kho and Kabaddi, her journey as a deadlifter was a consequence of an accident. Last year, she injured her ankle, and it took the aged woman pretty long to recover from the injury.

Kiran started to fear whether she would be able to walk again or not. While talking to the New Indian Express, his grandson, Chirag Chordia, took responsibility for her quick recovery by making a gym out of a room.

Chirag then planned the workouts and since then they both have sweated it out at their makeshift gym together. Kiran has not looked back and consistently lifts weights thrice a week.

And on her 83rd birthday, Chirag finally decided to upload a video of her session, which became instantly popular on social media.

