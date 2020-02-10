Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

89 vs 63: Sania Mirza Posts Inspiring Pic, Says Took 4 Months to Achieve This Goal

Sania Mirza took to social media to posts a photo to inspire everyone to never give up on goals.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 3:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
89 vs 63: Sania Mirza Posts Inspiring Pic, Says Took 4 Months to Achieve This Goal
Sania Mirza (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sania Mirza, the leading light in Tennis in India, became the proud mother of Izhaan Mirza Malik in October 2018 and has been visibly smitten with her baby since.

However, it took her a while to return to her former agility and form. In a recent post she shared on Instagram, Sania wrote about her journey from being 89 kilograms to 63.

She wrote that it took her 4 months to achieve "this goal" of hers and to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby.

The tennis player said it felt like a "long way" to regain fitness and compete at the highest level.

She advised her followers to keep following their dreams, no matter how many people tell them that they can't. She added that if she was able to do it, then "anyone can".

Postpartum struggles are something every woman has to go through. The road back to former shape, proper diet and adequate rest can be even harder when you have the responsibility of representing your country through sport on the global stage.

The 33-year-old added a feather to her cap by winning a trophy after a two-year break. In her second innings, she clinched the Hobart International title with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok in January this year.

The duo were unseeded and went on to defeat Chinese pair of Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang 6-4 6-4 in a one hour and 21 minute-long final. It was Sania's 42nd Women's Tennis Association (WTA) doubles title and first since Brisbane International trophy in 2007 with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram