89 vs 63: Sania Mirza Posts Inspiring Pic, Says Took 4 Months to Achieve This Goal
Sania Mirza took to social media to posts a photo to inspire everyone to never give up on goals.
Sania Mirza (Photo Credit: Instagram)
Sania Mirza, the leading light in Tennis in India, became the proud mother of Izhaan Mirza Malik in October 2018 and has been visibly smitten with her baby since.
However, it took her a while to return to her former agility and form. In a recent post she shared on Instagram, Sania wrote about her journey from being 89 kilograms to 63.
She wrote that it took her 4 months to achieve "this goal" of hers and to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby.
The tennis player said it felt like a "long way" to regain fitness and compete at the highest level.
View this post on Instagram
89 kilos vs 63 ?? we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby .. feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again .. Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you , you can’t ?? cause God knows how many of those we have around us ????If I can then anyone can ???? #believe #mummahustles
She advised her followers to keep following their dreams, no matter how many people tell them that they can't. She added that if she was able to do it, then "anyone can".
Postpartum struggles are something every woman has to go through. The road back to former shape, proper diet and adequate rest can be even harder when you have the responsibility of representing your country through sport on the global stage.
The 33-year-old added a feather to her cap by winning a trophy after a two-year break. In her second innings, she clinched the Hobart International title with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok in January this year.
The duo were unseeded and went on to defeat Chinese pair of Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang 6-4 6-4 in a one hour and 21 minute-long final. It was Sania's 42nd Women's Tennis Association (WTA) doubles title and first since Brisbane International trophy in 2007 with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trailer Success Bash Is A Thing Because Baaghi 3 Team Celebrated It
- Kartik Aaryan Clarifies His 'Women With Defects' Comment, Says 'We Were Discussing A Meme'
- Coronavirus is Hitting Tech Companies Hard And Could Soon Hurt Your Wallet Too
- Smriti Irani Lauds 'Thappad', Says Not Ok to Hit a Woman
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida