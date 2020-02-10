89 vs 63: Sania Mirza Posts Inspiring Pic, Says Took 4 Months to Achieve This Goal

Sania Mirza, the leading light in Tennis in India, became the proud mother of Izhaan Mirza Malik in October 2018 and has been visibly smitten with her baby since.

However, it took her a while to return to her former agility and form. In a recent post she shared on Instagram, Sania wrote about her journey from being 89 kilograms to 63.

She wrote that it took her 4 months to achieve "this goal" of hers and to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby.

The tennis player said it felt like a "long way" to regain fitness and compete at the highest level.

She advised her followers to keep following their dreams, no matter how many people tell them that they can't. She added that if she was able to do it, then "anyone can".

Postpartum struggles are something every woman has to go through. The road back to former shape, proper diet and adequate rest can be even harder when you have the responsibility of representing your country through sport on the global stage.

The 33-year-old added a feather to her cap by winning a trophy after a two-year break. In her second innings, she clinched the Hobart International title with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok in January this year.

The duo were unseeded and went on to defeat Chinese pair of Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang 6-4 6-4 in a one hour and 21 minute-long final. It was Sania's 42nd Women's Tennis Association (WTA) doubles title and first since Brisbane International trophy in 2007 with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

