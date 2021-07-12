Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian – CA Bhavani Devi, Fencing

Born to homemaker CA Ramani and priest Anandha Sundharam, Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi, better known as CA Bhavani Devi, was introduced to the sport in her school in Chennai when she was around 10.

Four years later she enrolled at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Thalassery, Kerala and appeared in her first international tournament in Turkey. Since then the 27-year-old weaved her way from junior to professional category and has since become a nine-time national champion.

She won her first international medal (Bronze) during the 2009 Commonwealth Championships in Malaysia and registered a similar feat at the 2010 International Open, in Thailand. Devi won her first gold in the Senior Sabre event at the 2018 Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Australia. In the process she became the first Indian to do so in the tournament’s 44-year history.

After a few unfavourable results in the same year, Devi made a stunning comeback when she bagged the gold in the sabre event at the 2018 Women’s World Cup satellite tournament in Iceland.

She lost her father in 2019 and her mother was then admitted to a hospital due to COVID-19 later in the year. Still, Devi managed to seal her spot for the Budapest World Cup.

Age - 27

Sports/Discipline - Fencing

Working Ranking - 42

Major Achievements

Silver - Women’s sabre individual category, 2019, Tournoi Satellite Fencing Competition, in Ghent, Belgium.

Women’s sabre individual category, 2019, Tournoi Satellite Fencing Competition, in Ghent, Belgium. Gold - Senior Sabre event, 2018, Commonwealth Fencing Championship, Australia.

Senior Sabre event, 2018, Commonwealth Fencing Championship, Australia. Gold - Women’s sabre individual category, 2017, World Fencing Championship, in Reykjavik, Iceland. (World Cup event)

Women’s sabre individual category, 2017, World Fencing Championship, in Reykjavik, Iceland. (World Cup event) Bronze - Women’s sabre individual category, 2015, Under-23 Asian Championship, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Women’s sabre individual category, 2015, Under-23 Asian Championship, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Bronze - Women’s sabre individual category, 2015, Flemish Open, in Ghent, Belgium.

Women’s sabre individual category, 2015, Flemish Open, in Ghent, Belgium. Silver – Under 23 category, 2014, Asian Championship, Philippines.

Under 23 category, 2014, Asian Championship, Philippines. Bronze - 2009, Commonwealth Championship, Malaysia.

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

The nine-time national champion secured Tokyo Olympics berth at the Fencing World Cup after hosts Hungary lost in the quarterfinals of the team event and Korea marched into the semis. She qualified via the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) Method.

Recent Performances

Before securing her Tokyo 2020 berth, Devi won a silver medal in the women’s sabre individual category in the Tournoi Satellite Fencing Competition held in Belgium and Iceland.

