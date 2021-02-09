A Different Pebble Beach Pro-Am Without Fans Or Celebrities
Last Updated: February 09, 2021
AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM
Site: Pebble Beach, California.
Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 7,051. Par: 72) and Spyglass Hill GC (Yardage: 7,041; Par: 72).
Prize money: $7.8 million. Winner’s share: $1.4 million.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).
Defending champion: Nick Taylor.
FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.
Last week: Brooks Koepka won the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Notes: The tournament will not have amateurs for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Without amateurs or spectators, it will be played on two courses Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill. … Dustin Johnson, No. 1 in the world, withdrew from the field. He is coming off a victory in Saudi Arabia and chose to stay home to rest. That leaves Pebble Beach without a player from the top 10 in the world. … This is the weakest field at Pebble Beach since the world ranking began in 1986. … Phil Mickelson and Paul Casey are among those who were playing in Saudi Arabia last week. … Rickie Fowler is playing the tournament for the first time since 2012. Fowler is No. 63 in the world and not yet eligible for the Masters. … John Daly is making a rare start on the PGA Tour, as is David Duval. … Jordan Spieth is coming off his first top 10 since the 2019 PGA Championship. … Will Zalatoris, who earned special temporary membership on the PGA Tour, received a late sponsor exemption. He cracked the top 50 in the world last week. … Kamaiu Johnson, whose first PGA Tour appearance was delayed when he tested positive for the coronavirus at Torrey Pines, was given a sponsor exemption. He is among two Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour members in the field. The other is Kevin Hall, a former Big 10 champion from Ohio State who is deaf. … Matt Gogel is playing on a sponsor exemption. He won the tournament in 2002.
Next week: Genesis Invitational.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/
LPGA TOUR
Last tournament: Jessica Korda won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Next tournament: Gainbridge LPGA on Feb. 25-28.
Race to CME Globe leader: Jessica Korda.
Online: https://www.lpga.com/
EUROPEAN TOUR
Last week: Dustin Johnson won the Saudi International.
Next tournament: World Golf Championship in Florida on Feb. 25-28.
Race to Dubai leader: Tyrrell Hatton.
Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last tournament: Darren Clarke won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship.
Next tournament: Cologuard Classic on Feb. 26-28.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html
OTHER TOURS
PGA Tour of Australasia: Moonah Links PGA Classic, Moonah Links (Open), Fingal, Australia. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://pga.org.au/